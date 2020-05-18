A KNOWN bikie who allegedly led police on a wild chase last night, driving on the wrong side of the road and ramming a police car, has been arrested and charged with dangerous driving and possession of a firearm.

Police became aware of the white Holden Commodore with stolen plates when it failed to stop for officers at Clifford Street at Surfers Paradise.

Two hours later, around 9pm, officers saw the same vehicle at Hooker Boulevard at Broadbeach, where Polair began to track it.

The car speeds away as PolAir tracks it through the Gold Coast.

The vehicle was allegedly travelling at high speeds, and at times on the wrong side of the road.

Police used a Tyre Deflation Device at Oxley Drive to stop the vehicle, however, the vehicle continued to travel along Brisbane Road toward the M1, at high speeds with its lights off.

The end result of the chase.

It is alleged that the driver also rammed a stationary police car that was attempting to block Signato Drive at Helensvale, before he was arrested at around 9.30pm.

In his vehicle police allegedly found around $48,065 in cash, a firearm and a quantity of amphetamine.

Police say the 38-year-old Nundah man is a known associate of the Mongols Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

He has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evade, driving while disqualified, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of utensil, possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of crime, unlawful possession of a weapon and suspected stolen property.

He is due to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

Detectives from Taskforce Maxima are continuing investigations and asking anyone with video of the incident to contact police.

Originally published as WATCH: Mongols bikie rams cop car during wild chase