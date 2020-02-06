Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Moment man brutally bashed at gym

by Greg Stolz
6th Feb 2020 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANTI-bikie cops are hunting two men who used a 5kg weight to brutally bash another man at a popular Gold Coast gym.

The 20-year-old victim was working out at the World Gym at Upper Coomera on Monday night when he was attacked.

"Initial investigations indicate the male victim was in the open area of the gym, when two men approached him as he was looking at his mobile phone," police said.

"One of the men has then struck the victim to the head multiple times with a five kilogram weight.

"The victim fell to the ground, and was further assaulted before being assisted by staff and other members of the public. The two men then left the gym."

Police said the victim later underwent surgery at the Gold Coast University Hospital, although his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police from Taskforce Maxima and the Organised Crime Gangs Group are involved in the investigation.

bikies crime editors picks taskforce maxima world gym

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie region woman’s terrifying swim for survival overnight

        premium_icon Gympie region woman’s terrifying swim for survival overnight

        News Her car was washed off a causeway in the middle of the night and she had to fight for her life in the raging floodwater

        New flood warning issued for Mary River, Six Mile Ck

        premium_icon New flood warning issued for Mary River, Six Mile Ck

        News Up to 250mm of rainfall has been recorded across the lower Mary River in the past...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Bushfire assistance extended to Gympie region

        premium_icon Bushfire assistance extended to Gympie region

        News From the prolonged drought, to bushfires, and now to heavy rain and localised...