Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Military detonate device at Fingal Head
Offbeat

WATCH: Military device detonated at North Coast beach

Michael Doyle
by
8th Oct 2019 8:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY got more than what they bargained for at Fingal Head Beach on Sunday. 

The family discovered a live military device, which had to be detonated by Military ordinates officers from Brisbane.

A 400 metre exclusion zone was created by emergency services, no person injured or property damaged.

NSW Police said the device was a marine marker which are used by the Military to locate vessels in the sea.

The devices are dangerous if they have not fully detonated.

The marine markers have a warning message on the side of the device not to touch the device and call police.

beach fingal head military nsw police tweed news
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Petition launched to give former health CEO his job back

    premium_icon Petition launched to give former health CEO his job back

    News MORE than 500 people have signed a petition to see former health boss Adrian Pennington reinstated as the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service CEO “until a full...

    Fish nearly 50 years old found in Bundaberg

    premium_icon Fish nearly 50 years old found in Bundaberg

    News One of the oldest fish Queenslander Fisheries has ever found

    Gympie abuse survivor beats heroin, still battling meth

    premium_icon Gympie abuse survivor beats heroin, still battling meth

    News Gympie court congratulates drug driver on her progress

    Man charged with causing death of Gympie cafe owner in court

    premium_icon Man charged with causing death of Gympie cafe owner in court

    News Karen Zahner was killed in a head-on crash in Long Flat last year