Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News John Gass
Crime

WATCH: Man who jumped in Tweed River arrested after manhunt

Rick Koenig
by
4th Mar 2019 11:45 PM

A MAN who attempted to flee police by jumping into the Tweed River at Tweed Heads South has been arrested following a dramatic manhunt which involved PolAir, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Marine Rescue NSW.

Police were called to a caravan park on Dry Dock Road about 7pm last night following reports of an intoxicated man.

As officers approached the man he allegedly ran into the water and started swimming away from shore.

Due to his level of intoxication and concerns for his welfare, officers called for assistance from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Marine Rescue NSW, however they were unable to locate the man.

 

PolAir joined the search and located the 26-year-old on nearby Boyds Island.

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers returned to shore and collected police who made their way to the island to arrest the man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with a warrant for domestic violence matters.

He was refused bail and will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today.

editors picks manhunt tweed police tweed river
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    How important is Fraser Island to Gympie tourism?

    premium_icon How important is Fraser Island to Gympie tourism?

    News Fraser Island is googled 41 000 times a month by would-be visitors.

    Which of the 14 Gympie region clinics bulk bill?

    premium_icon Which of the 14 Gympie region clinics bulk bill?

    News Wondering if any doctors bulk bill in the region? Find out here

    The Kenilworth guardian angel to save flood-ravaged towns

    premium_icon The Kenilworth guardian angel to save flood-ravaged towns

    News Entire farms wiped out by unprecedented 'inland sea'

    Wide Bay youth jobless rate second worst in Qld

    premium_icon Wide Bay youth jobless rate second worst in Qld

    News Staggering level of young unemployed revealed.