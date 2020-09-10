Menu
Theft from Wallaville shed.
Crime

WATCH: Man lurking in shed at night helps himself to tools

Megan Sheehan
10th Sep 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM
Police are trying to track down a thief after a shed at Wallaville was broken into and an assortment of valuable items stolen.

A police spokesperson said a person unlawfully entered the Zillmans Road property about 5am last Friday and stole hand tools, welders, gas bottles and other appliances as well as a 2019 TTS ATV 1.2 tonne trailer.

 

Police want to speak to this person in relation to a break and enter at Wallaville on September 4.
The alleged offender was driving a late model Toyota Hilux fitted with work lights to the side of the headboard, rear of the tray and a rotating beacon light at the top of the headboard.

 

The vehicle captured on CCTV footage at the scene was a late model Toyota Hilux fitted with work lights.
Investigating police have called for public assistance to identify the person or vehicle in the images who they want to speak to in relation to the matter.

 

 

If you have any information about the incident or the identity of the person contact Policelink on 131444 or use the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001881491.

 

 

A 2019 TTS ATV 1.2 tonne trailer was among the items stolen from a Wallaville shed during a break and enter on September 4.
