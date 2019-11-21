WATCH: Man flown to hospital critical after Miva crash

Man critical after serious crash at Miva

Man critical after serious crash at Miva

UPDATE 2pm

FOOTAGE has emerged of the RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter arriving to rush a man in his 50s to a Brisbane hospital following a serious crash at Miva this morning.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a motorbike rider who was seriously injured in a collision at Miva this morning.

The man was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital after the crash occurred on Bauple Woolooga and Miva Road at 6.46am.

“It’s believed the motorcyclist and a car were travelling in the same direction, on an open stretch of rural road, when they collided, causing the rider to be flung into the air,” a Lifeflight spokeswoman said.

“The rescue helicopter was called to the crash just before 7 o’clock and landed about one kilometre away from the scene.

“A Queensland Police Service officer then drove the LifeFlight Critical Care Doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic to the crash site.

“The medical crew worked with QAS paramedics to treat the man, aged in his fifties, for serious injuries to the left side of his body, including his chest, upper and lower limbs.

“He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, under the care of the aeromedical team, for further treatment.

“The occupants of the car did not require airlifting.”

EARLIER

A MAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a motorbike and vehicle crash at Miva this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported a rescue helicopter was called to the scene of the crash on Bauple Woolooga and Miva Road at 6.46am.

Paramedics arrived on the scene, initially treating the patient with leg and arm injuries.

A QAS spokesman later said the patient, a man aged in his 50s, had sustained serious arm, leg and chest injuries in the crash.

He was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a critical condition.