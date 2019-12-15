Menu
A 21-year-old man had to be flown to the Toowoomba Hospital by LifeFlight after he fractured his leg in a crash at private motocross park at Cooyar yesterday, December 14, at about 1pm.
WATCH: Man, 21, flown to hospital after serious crash

Michael Nolan
15th Dec 2019 9:36 AM | Updated: 4:54 PM
A 21-YEAR-OLD man was flown to the Toowoomba Hospital with a fractured leg after he crashed his dirt bike into a tree at a private motocross park at Cooyar yesterday. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the crash occurred at about 1pm. 

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to airlifted the rider 

Once at the scene, the LifeFlight critical care doctor and QAS flight paramedic, worked alongside the local QAS crew to treat the male rider for lower limb injuries.

Due to the terrain, it took a combination of rescuers and bystanders to help carry the stretcher with the patient to a buggy, where he then was driven to the rescue helicopter.

Once stabilised, the male in his twenties was airlifted to the Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

Toowoomba Chronicle

