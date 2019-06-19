Menu
Rugby Union

WATCH LIVE: St Teresa's take on St John's in U18 Division 2 grand final

19th Jun 2019 6:00 PM
RUGBY UNION: St Teresa's Catholic College will hit the field against St John's College in the U18 Division 2 grand final tonight.

St Teresa's head in as favourites, having only lost one game this season while St John's have had mixed success, digging deep to progress into the decider.

The last time the two sides faced off in Round 6 St Teresa's proved a formidable force over their Nambour opponents.

This match is set to be an exciting curtain-raiser to the main grand final of the day, the First XV battle between Sunshine Coast Grammar and Siena Catholic College.

Follow the action at Sunshine Coast Stadium in our exclusive live stream from 6.20pm.
 

