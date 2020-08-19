Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
St Mary's Noah Dwyer takes on the Palm Beach Currumbin line during an Allan Langer Cup clash.
St Mary's Noah Dwyer takes on the Palm Beach Currumbin line during an Allan Langer Cup clash.
News

WATCH LIVE: St Mary’s up for Allan Langer Cup

Jason Gibbs
18th Aug 2020 3:41 PM | Updated: 19th Aug 2020 2:11 PM

LEAGUE: Sitting in fourth place St Mary's need a win to keep their Allan Langer Cup semi-final dreams alive.

The Toowoomba college away to Wavell State High who currently equal top spot in the prestigious schoolboys rugby league competition.

St Mary's head into the game determined to improve on their last performance a 16-6 loss to Palm Beach Currumbin.

The match, as well as a host of Walters and Aaron Payne Cup fixtures, will be livestreamed by the The Chronicle exclusively for our digital subscribers.

Walters Cup and Langer Trophy

Wednesday: Marsden High v Ipswich Boys High (Walters Cup 3pm, Langer Trophy 4pm), Keebra Park v PBC (Walters Cup 4pm, Langer Trophy 5pm), Wavell v St Mary's (Walters Cup 4pm, Langer Trophy 5pm.

Cowboys Challenge and Payne Cup

Tuesday: Kirwan SHS v St Brendan's College (Payne Cup 11am, Cowboys Challenge 12.30pm).

Wednesday: Ignatius Park College v St Pat's Mackay (Cowboys Challenge 10.30, Payne Cup 11.30), Mackay State High v The Cathedral College (Cowboys Challenge 12.45, Payne Cup 1.45pm).

allan langer cup allan langer cup livestream rugby league st mary's st mary's college st mary's college toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Terrible rise in Mary Valley crashes has devastating impact

        Premium Content Terrible rise in Mary Valley crashes has devastating impact

        News Imbil police beg locals to take care on the roads as community struggles to deal with horrific month of loss

        • 19th Aug 2020 2:18 PM
        Businessman charged over tragic on-site accident

        Premium Content Businessman charged over tragic on-site accident

        News The owner of Owens Rewinds faces a potential maximum penalty of 20 years jail over...

        Surfing talent tells council: ‘See you in court’

        Premium Content Surfing talent tells council: ‘See you in court’

        Council News A top surfer turned successful builder is taking Noosa Council to court for...

        LETTER: Indecision over refugees cruel and costly

        Premium Content LETTER: Indecision over refugees cruel and costly

        News LETTER: It is time to return those who have no hope, who will realistically never...