Rugby Union

WATCH LIVE: Siena and Grammar chase 2nd XV bragging rights

19th Jun 2019 4:50 PM
RUGBY UNION: Siena Catholic College and Sunshine Coast Grammar will lace up on the hunt for bragging rights when they clash in the 2nd XV final.

Siena will look to complete what has been a solid year with some season silverware while Grammar hit the field as underdogs, determined to cause an upset.

The 2nd XV sides have competed in the U18 Division 2 competition and kick-off this afternoon eager to finish the season on a high.

Follow the action in our exclusive live stream from 5.10pm.
 

