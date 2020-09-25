Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced zero new cases of coronavirus in Queensland again overnight, with five active cases remaining in the state.

There have been two new cases recorded on a ship off Weipa, but they will not count on the state's tally until those people come ashore.

Ms Palaszczuk urged Queenslanders to keep up the good work and announced further easing of restrictions.

She said that increased numbers of peoples would be allowed at some outdoor venues, like beer gardens and cafes with outdoor seating.

This will occur from 1am on October 1.

It means venues will now be allowed to have one person per 2 sq m outside.

"This is what some of the businesses have been calling for," the Premier said.

"It's going to be very welcome."

Further, more people will be allowed into theme parks and zoos, and the capacity for crowds at Queensland stadiums will increase from 50 per cent to 75 per cent.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was still very concerned about ADF troops being withdrawn.

She said she'd been advised troops would remain on a raft of borders including NSW and Victoria.

"I don't think it's fair or reasonable that Queensland has been singled out here," she said.

"We are one country. Other states are allowed to have some relaxations. Once again, I urge the Commonwealth to reconsider and treat Queensland like everyone else.

"My job is to look after five million Queenslanders."

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said Queensland had less active cases per capita than "just about" anywhere else in the world and said the risk of contracting the virus was much less outdoors than indoors.

"This is a further reward for Queenslanders, a further loosening of restrictions," he said.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said two people had tested positive for the virus on a ship off Weipa.

"We've worked with the ship to sort out what is best for the crew," she said.

Today's announcements come after the State Government yesterday relaxed restrictions on aged-care visitors and in-home gatherings.

Limits on private gatherings have eased from 10 to 30 people, bringing the region back in to line with the rest of the state, and lockdowns on aged-care and disability accommodation services have been lifted.

However, Dr Young urged against complacency.

