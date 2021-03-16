WATCH LIVE: Premier reveals two more cases of virus in state

Queensland has recorded two new cases of COVID-19 - all in hotel quarantine - while restrictions on Greater Brisbane hospitals and other health facilities have been extended.

There have been no new cases of community transmission.

"We're feeling a little relieved today," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Ms Palaszczuk said out of the 400 close contacts of the Princess Alexandra Hospital doctor who tested positive last week, 58 per cent have returned negative tests.

She said the Hotel Grand Chancellor lockdown would be extended for another 72 hours. That also applies to hospitals, aged care home and disability services across Greater Brisbane.

It comes after The Courier-Mail revealed that non-essential health staff have received precious COVID-19 vaccinations while the state's frontline doctors struggle to schedule time for the jab.

Meanwhile, against the advice of health experts and the government, Nationals Senator Matt Canavan has called for Australia to suspend the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The backbencher has claimed it is "time" to follow some European countries, who have temporarily paused use of the AstraZeneca jab pending an investigation into a small number of blood clot cases among people vaccinated.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to make an announcement regarding the rollout of the COVID vaccine in Queensland.

Ms Palaszczuk will be speaking from the Gold Coast with Health Minister Yvette D'Ath.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier to make vaccine announcement