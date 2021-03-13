Hospitals closed to visitors in greater Brisbane area

A cafe, gym and popular hotel are among those places visited by a Brisbane doctor who has tested positive to COVID-19.

Addressing the media this morning, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there would be no broader community lockdown, but that the next 72 hours would be critical.

"I don't want everyone to be alarmed at present, we've got some detailed contact tracing happening," she said.

"The doctor has spent limited time in the community so that is also a positive for us."

Premier Palaszczuk said it was still unknown if the woman has the UK strain of Covid-19.

"The patients she was treating have the UK strain but we do not yet know if the doctor has that same strain, although we are expecting that to be the case."

A number of 'high-risk' venues on Brisbane's southside that were visited by the doctor on Thursday while she was infectious have been revealed.

They are the Morning After Cafe at West End, which the doctor visited from 2pm, the Corporate Box Gym at Greenslopes, and then the Stones Corner Hotel from 7-7.45pm.

The doctor also visited McDonald's at Coorparoo.

Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Sonya Bennett said the doctor, who had worn proper protective gear in her work, had had limited contact with others in the community while infectious.

Hospitals in the greater Brisbane area will be closed to visitors for the next three days.

Aged care and disability centres in the greater Brisbane area, including Ipswich and the Redlands, will also be affected.

The doctor had treated a patient with the UK variant, which a British study published this week revealed is 30 to 100 per cent more deadly.

It is not known when the doctor has that variant, but it is expected to be the case.

It is understood the doctor presented for testing on Friday after developing symptoms and returned a positive result about 4.30pm.

It comes as Queensland recently began its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine aimed at protecting frontline staff.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier to hold COVID-19 presser