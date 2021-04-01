Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

WATCH LIVE: Premier to announce lockdown decision

1st Apr 2021 8:46 AM | Updated: 8:50 AM

After an anxious wait for millions of people in Greater Brisbane, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will soon share her decision on whether the area's COVID-19 lockdown will continue over the Easter weekend.

The Premier is expected to hold a media conference at 9am.

There were three new cases in Queensland yesterday, two of them the result of community transmission, and linked to a cluster tied to a Princess Alexandra Hospital nurse.

Ms Palaszczuk said high testing rates, low case numbers, and the fact that community transfer was linked to existing cases, was positive sign for Easter.

But businesses have hit out after she delayed announcing her decision on the lockdown until this morning, saying they were "living and dying by the 9am update".

Queensland's peak business group says it thought Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk would provide an update last night after she said on Monday "we'll also be reviewing it (the lockdown) on Wednesday night".

 

 

 

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier to announce lockdown decision after state's anxious wait

More Stories

brisbane coronavirus covic-19 health hotspot lockdown queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prices skyrocket in just-released Gympie region land values

        Premium Content Prices skyrocket in just-released Gympie region land values

        News Values in some booming Gympie region ‘suburbs’ have gone up by 75 and 40 per cent. Find out how much your neighbourhood has gained:

        ‘Too expensive’: woman drops medicinal weed to grow her own

        Premium Content ‘Too expensive’: woman drops medicinal weed to grow her own

        Crime A 60-year-old Gympie arthritis sufferer has pleaded guilty to growing her own...

        ‘Should we honour slave traders with statues?’

        ‘Should we honour slave traders with statues?’

        Opinion OPINION: Councillor Dan Stewart believes ‘cancel culture’ is not a new phenomenon...

        WATCH: School worker’s anti-COVID rant caught on video

        Premium Content WATCH: School worker’s anti-COVID rant caught on video

        Health A cleaner at a Coast school caught out for COVID "propaganda" rant