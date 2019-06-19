Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich State High School preview
Ipswich State High School preview
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Ipswich take on Marsden in Langer Cup

19th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCH the future stars of rugby league vie for top spot in the Langer Cup. Ipswich State High School take on Marsden State High School today from 5.30pm. 

Ipswich hope to pull off a miracle landslide win tonight to secure their spot at the top of the table.  

Fans of the game should expect to see tonight's players on even bigger screens in years to come. 

Ipswich backrower Ativalu Lisati is already being compared to Latrell Mitchell after clocking 36.83kph in a recent game against Keebra Park. 

Can't wait for tonight's game? Watch a replay below of Ipswich's spectacular win last week against St Mary's. 

More Stories

langer cup langer cup live streaming qss rugby league rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Bare chested man steals Peugeot near Gympie golf course

    premium_icon Bare chested man steals Peugeot near Gympie golf course

    News The car is a blue 2008 Peugeot 207 Hatchback, Queensland registration number 289 WUJ

    Wild dogs in and near towns prompt Gympie council warning

    premium_icon Wild dogs in and near towns prompt Gympie council warning

    News "Recent sightings of wild dogs in urban areas can't be ignored”

    Top cop's crushing tackle brings down heckler

    premium_icon Top cop's crushing tackle brings down heckler

    Crime Leading detective cuts down heckler with crushing tackle

    BREAKING: Man critical after being crushed by car

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man critical after being crushed by car

    Breaking Emergency services were called to a Gympie property this morning.