Rugby Union

WATCH LIVE: Grammar tackle Siena in highly-anticipated First XV final

19th Jun 2019 5:49 PM
RUGBY UNION: An undefeated Sunshine Coast Grammar will battle Siena Catholic College tonight in the First XV grand final.

Grammar have proven a mighty force in the Sunshine Coast Secondary Schools Rugby Union competition and will look to complete a perfect season.

They're the competition's traditional juggernauts, having won six of the past seven grand finals.

Meanwhile, Siena have enjoyed mixed success this year but are fired up to cause an upset for the Garth Hunt Shield.

Grammar captain Hugh Parbery said his side won't be thinking of their undefeated roll, rather the task at hand tonight.

Siena captain Jasper Giaroli said his Wolf Pack have no fear of their much-fancied opponents.

Follow the action in our exclusive live stream from 7.40pm.

Hugh Parbery from Sunshine Coast Grammar School and Jasper Giaroli from Siena Catholic College face off for the Sunshine Coast First XV rugby union grand final.
