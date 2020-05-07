Menu
Five visitors allowed into homes from Sunday: Premier

by Jack McKay
7th May 2020 9:30 AM

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced up to five visitors will be allowed into homes from Sunday as it is revealed there have been two new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

Both cases were from the Gold Coast and they take the state total to 1045.

There are only about 50 active cases in Queensland, and there have been more than 120,000 tests.

From this Sunday - Mother's Day - up to five people from the same family/household will be allowed to visit another household.

coronaviruspromo

 

"I think this will be welcomed by families," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The increase from two to five applies only to inside homes.

Dr Jeannette Young said only two household groups could come together under the eased restrictions.

It comes after no new cases were reported in Queensland yesterday, with 1043 total since the outbreak started.

Only 52 of those cases remain active, with nine people currently in hospital.

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus editors picks mother's day restrictions

