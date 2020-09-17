Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

WATCH LIVE: Deputy Premier updates on COVID-19

by Janelle Miles
17th Sep 2020 9:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Deputy Premier Steven Miles is this morning providing an update on active COVID-19 cases in Queensland.

It comes after there were no new cases yesterday and only one new case in the past four days.

Miles said yesterday the latest genome sequencing had found the cases to be closely related.

 

Deputy Premier Steven Miles is providing an update on Queensland’s COVID-19 cases. Picture: Attila Csaszar
Deputy Premier Steven Miles is providing an update on Queensland’s COVID-19 cases. Picture: Attila Csaszar

He said restrictions on gatherings on the Gold Coast and Darling Downs would be loosened from 8am today, after more than a fortnight had passed without a case in either region.

Queensland has recorded 1149 cases of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 since late January.

An 83-year-old man was the last Queenslander to have died from COVID-19 in April.

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Melbourne's 14-day rolling average has dipped even further after 28 new cases of coronavirus were recorded overnight, along with eight deaths.

Thursday's figures are the lowest since 20 cases were recorded on June 24.

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Deputy Premier updates on COVID-19

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Alleged wounding leaves three in hospital, two critical

        Premium Content Alleged wounding leaves three in hospital, two critical

        News Three patients have been transported to hospital, including two in a critical...

        58 charged men and women who have to front Gympie courts today

        Premium Content 58 charged men and women who have to front Gympie courts...

        News Sittings continue in Gympie District Court today, alongside a large line up of...

        ‘Pay or I’ll smash your skull’: Violent tradie set free

        Premium Content ‘Pay or I’ll smash your skull’: Violent tradie set free

        News Fencer extorted and threatened to shoot a client and her children