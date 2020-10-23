Menu
Kirsten Jackson and Meaghan Scanlon.
WATCH LIVE AT 12: Gaven election debate

by Brianna Morris-Grant, Paul Weston, Andrew Potts
23rd Oct 2020 9:49 AM

CANDIDATES from the Gold Coast's most critical seat are facing off from 12pm today in our election forum.

The city's only Labor MP Meaghan Scanlon will take on her LNP opponent Kirsten Jackson in a debate with Sky News' Peter Gleeson at 12pm.

Following that, at 12.35pm, The Greens' Sally Spain and the Civil Liberties and Motorists Party's Reyna Drake will attend a virtual debate.

You can watch the debate between Ms Scanlon and Ms Jackson in the video player above from 12 o'clock.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE AT 12: Gaven election debate

