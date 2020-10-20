Menu
WATCH LIVE: Aspley election debate

20th Oct 2020 11:56 AM
The Queensland Election campaign is full swing and all eyes are on the seat of Aspley today, as The Courier-Mail partners with Sky News and our sister publications throughout the state to deliver a special live debate.

Aiming to ensure Queenslanders make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on Saturday, October 31, the live streamed debate gives voters the opportunity to hear each candidate's pitch, sharing what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

The debates provide a forum where we tackle the issues that matter most to readers, giving candidates the opportunity showcase their knowledge and passion for our local issues.

Sky News host Peter Gleeson will moderate the debate in the key seat of Aspley.

Candidates live in the Sky studios include incumbent Labor Aspley MP Bart Mellish and his LNP challenger, former Brisbane City Councillor Amanda Cooper.

Watch all the action live from 12pm in this article, with the stream going live at noon.

