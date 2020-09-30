Watch live as candidates go head to head for Gympie seat

Gympie election candidates Geoff Williams (ALP), Tony Perrett (LNP), Michael Blaxland (ONP), Lauren Granger-Brown (GRN), Roland Maertens (IND), Tim Jerome (IND), Nicholas Fairbairn (IMOP) have been invited to a live debate next month.

GYMPIE residents will have the chance to get to know the candidates vying to represent them at a live town hall debate getting to the core of the issues that will influence voters in the state election.

The Gympie Times and Gympie’s Chamber of Commerce are jointly hosting the debate which will be livestreamed on the Times website.

Voters head to the polls in four weeks’ time.

Residents will have the chance to grill incumbent LNP MP Tony Perrett, Labor’s Geoff Williams, One Nation’s Michael Blaxland, Informed Medical Options Party’s Nicholas Fairbairn, The Green’s Lauren Granger-Brown and Independent’s Tim Jerome and Roland Maertens on the state issues key to the region.

Chamber president Tony Goodman said all candidates have been invited to appear.

The debate is being held at Cooloola Christian College on Wednesday October 14.

Doors open at 5.30pm with the debate to start at 6pm.

The Gympie Chamber of Commerce, lead by Tony Goodman, is hosting the debate at Cooloola Christian College.

Following introductory speeches from the candidates, guests will be able to ask questions from the floor.

The debate is one of 40 being held in seats across Australia as part of a partnership between Sky News, The Courier Mail and News Queensland’s regional titles.

It started with debates last night in Maryborough and Hervey Bay, and continues tonight with debates at Miriani and Bundaberg.