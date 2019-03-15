WATCH: Lightning fast Gympie pizza team blitzes NZ and Oz

Gympie Dominos making pizza : Gympie Dominos makes six pizzas in 37 seconds ahead of the national competition next week in Brisbane.

DOMINO'S Gympie staff are like Speedy Gonzales when it comes to making pizzas, placing first in Australia and New Zealand during the trial run of the national pizza-making competition.

Next week four employees will take part, competing on stage at the Domino's rally at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre. The team placed first during trials for the competition out of 71 teams, taking 47.65 seconds to make six pizzas.

Six teams will battle it out for the highly sought-after title.

Manager in training Jessie Hoger said they would compete in honour of Jake Hulskamp, who died last year.

"Jake could have done all six pizzas in that time, he was quick and very good at his job,” she said.

"We're all very close and we thrive off each other. It's good that we can bond together as a team so well.”

Domino's CEO for Australia and New Zealand Nick Knight said the team had to make six randomly selected pizzas in under two minutes.

"Each topping must be measured and placed correctly before the pizza can be put in the oven and teams will receive penalties for going over time and incorrect toppings or weights,” Mr Knight said.