Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue assists injured mountain bike rider
News

WATCH: LifeFlight assist injured mountain bike rider

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
15th Aug 2020 6:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 30-year-old man has been taken to hospital, after he was reportedly injured in a mountain bike riding accident this afternoon.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene, west of Childers, just before 3.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic was initially winched down, to treat the man for suspected upper body injuries.

A LifeFlight spokesperson said after a medical assessment, it was decided the patient would be transferred to Bundaberg Hospital by a QAS road crew.

 

MORE STORIES

Rescuers reveal missions that shaped record year

 

Woman flown to hospital following horse riding incident

 

UPDATE: Teen in hospital with broken bones after bike crash

bundaberg bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Who’s got Gympie’s best dad bod?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who’s got Gympie’s best dad bod?

        News Whether you’re in it to win it or just trying to stitch up a mate, make you cast your vote!

        Tinbeerwah crash leaves one person in serious condition

        Premium Content Tinbeerwah crash leaves one person in serious condition

        News The single vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm.

        Heavy wind, rain as thunderstorms settle in on Coast

        Premium Content Heavy wind, rain as thunderstorms settle in on Coast

        Weather Thunderstorms bring damaging winds to the Sunshine Coast

        Elderly women smacks head on concrete at Coast soccer club

        Premium Content Elderly women smacks head on concrete at Coast soccer club

        Breaking The woman in her 70s fell down four rows on the stand