WATCH: Is this Gympie’s worst road?

SOME of Gympie’s most notorious roads have been named and shamed in the wake of recent heavy rainfall around the region.

A very wet start to February inspired a Gympie Times social media call-out asking readers to dob in the biggest disaster areas for drivers to navigate, or put the spotlight on any fresh pothole zones opening up as a result of the latest torrent.

A Gympie Times reader has slammed the state of Tatnell Rd at North Deep Creek as one of the region's worst.

Not all responses named roads directly affected by the inclement weather, but readers took the opportunity to blast the roads in dire need of attention:

Bernadette Shaw: Curra Estate Rd – they keep filling holes and the damage travels. Time for a re-do.

Karly Ludcke: Scrubby Creek Rd is bad it even has grass growing through the road. The road is narrow, bumpy as hell.

Anne Austin: Eel Creek Bridge has a nice set of ­potholes and it’s narrow so you can’t avoid them if another car is coming the other way.

Nikeya Alexander: Jerry Creek Rd Langshaw ... Just take a drive out there, make sure your false teeth are glued in and your bra straps are tightened, it’s one bumpy ride.

Net Keast: Upper Eel Creek Rd.

Rhuebee Bennett: The new patch between Chatsworth and One Mile isn’t holding up too well.

Stacey Barnes: I’ll second that! It’s busting up in quite a few places there!

The state of Tatnell Rd at North Deep Creek was also lashed, with one reader sharing video footage showing a thin and uneven look of the dirt track near their residence.

A Gympie Regional ­Council spokesman identified Tatnell Rd as an ­unmaintained road, saying “it is the responsibility of the residents on the road to drive to conditions and carry out maintenance as needed”.