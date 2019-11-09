Menu
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Photo: Noosa Council
News

WATCH: Inside the fire zone

Caitlin Zerafa
by and Caitlin Zerafa
9th Nov 2019 8:17 PM
VIDEO has emerged of the incredible efforts to save Cooroibah properties.

A video shared to Noosa Council's Facebook pages showed the vast bushland burnt during Friday night's fires.

"What an incredible job our emergency services and firefighters are doing in the face of this current fire emergency," a post said.

"To date, one property has experienced some damage, and a few sheds have been lost - but no lives."

Almost 900 properties across several suburbs were evacuated due to the extent of the blaze, with many still not allowed to return home.

"With fires still in the area, we still have a large number of men and women on the ground who'll work tirelessly into the night."

Crews will monitor the fires overnight with 52 vehicles currently on scene.

