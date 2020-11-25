WATCH: Hoon performs burnout in middle of Surfers

A MAN has been fined and had his car impounded after performing several burnouts in the heart of the Gold Coast, which one concerned resident said they believed "could have killed someone".

Police were travelling northbound along the Gold Coast highway when they heard a car making "excessive noise" about 11pm Tuesday.

"As police passed the Surfers Paradise Blvd/Ocean Ave intersection they observed a dark coloured sedan producing excessive noise and smoke," a police spokesman said.

"As police turned around to re-enter Ocean Ave the sedan drove off towards The Esplanade."

Fifteen minutes later police saw the car, a Ford sedan, parked against oncoming traffic on Hill Parade, Main Beach.

Three men were in the car.

The 19-year-old driver from Capalaba was fined $427 for wilfully driving vehicle in a way that makes unnecessary noise or smoke and his vehicle was also impounded for 90 days.

Surfers Paradise resident of 15 years Mike Ford said he could hear a "racket going on outside" about 11pm and it kept getting "louder and louder".

He said he looked out and saw a car doing "loop after loop" and covered by smoke.

"The guy's just doing loop after loop (on the road) and the smoke storm is horrific," he said.

"It's the week of Schoolies so you expect to hear loud kids yelling out you don't expect to see a car and the smoke screen that comes up from the rubber being burnt.

"They could have killed someone, if the car's spinning like that."

Mr Ford said it was the first time he had witnessed hooning in the area.

A police spokesman told the Bulletin recently: "Police encourage members of the public to help make our roads safer by reporting hoon activities such as illegal street racing, burnout offences, playing loud music from car stereos and more. There are two simple ways to do this.

Simply call the Hoon Hotline on 13 HOON (134 666) or report hoons online. If possible someone reporting an incident should tell the operator what the vehicle is and looks like, what hooning activity the vehicle was doing, the registration plates, the date, time and where the vehicle was. This will help the police identify and stop the hoon."

It comes Local MP Sam O'Connor reached out to his social media followers asking for information after he was contacted by a local who witnessed hooning near Labrador State School on Saturday night.

Originally published as WATCH: Hoon performs burnout in middle of Surfers