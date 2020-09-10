WATCH: Gympie speedster’s incredible schoolboys hat trick

GYMPIE rugby young gun Mason Drescher put on a showstopping performance to steer the James Nash State High School under-14 side to their first win of the season at Jack Stokes Oval last night.

Using a blistering combination of speed and strength on the ball, Drescher powered over the line three times to complete an epic hat-trick and help Nash topple Mountain Creek 26-20 in a curtain raiser to the Nash-St Pat’s rivalry game later on in the evening.

Gympie Schoolboy Rugby September 9, 2020: The James Nash SHS U/14 Boys get their first win of the season over Mountain Creek.

The teenager’s eye-catching performance saw Nash up 26-5 at one stage, with the Gympie side able to withstand a late Mountain Creek surge and come out on top.

While impressive, Drescher’s performance wasn’t the only standout of the match.

Squad coach Roman Sidey said the Nash boys’ collective effort had been its best of the year.

“They were doing the basics right, which they’ve been working on for most of the season, so that was a real positive,” Sidey said.

Gympie Schoolboy Rugby September 9, 2020: The James Nash SHS U/14 Boys get their first win of the season over Mountain Creek. Player of the Match Mason Drescher.

“To see them backing each other up was a real buzz, because when you’re losing every week that doesn’t happen very often. Now they’ve won a game they can really support each other.

“They act like young teenage boys every week, whether they’re losing by 50 or winning like this week. They see little contests as battles.”

Drescher said turning on the jets in the open field was one of his favourite parts about lacing up the boots.

Gympie Schoolboy Rugby September 9, 2020: The James Nash SHS U/14 Boys get their first win of the season over Mountain Creek. Mason Drescher breaks away for a try.

“It was absolute fun out there,” Drescher said.

“I love running past players and seeing them try to catch up to me.”

The Nash boys left their best overall performance until the end, with the win sure to be a whole lot sweeter in their last game of a COVID-impacted schoolboy season.