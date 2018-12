Gympie house destroyed by flames: A house in Main St has burnt to the ground. QFES crews worked to save the house, but it couldn't be saved.

A HOUSE has been destroyed by fire in the heart of Gympie tonight.

Nobody was injured but it is believed an occupant in the house escaped the blaze which began at 7:15pm in Main Street.

House fire on Main St Gympie Craig Warhurst

It is believed the resident was relaxing with a beverage when the fire broke out.

READ MORE HERE: