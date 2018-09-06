WATCH: Gympie Cats sing club song after premiership win

AUSSIE RULES: The Gympie Cats became local legends last weekend after winning the 2018 AFL Wide Bay Premiership over the Hervey Bay Bombers, and the post-match celebrations were loud and proud.

Gympie Cats belt out club song after winning AFL Wide Bay Premiership: The Gympie Cats belt out their club song after winning the 2018 AFL Wide Bay Premiership.

Watch as our boys belt out the club song for the first time as champions, and the magical moment when suspended skipper Lanze Magin is hoisted on his teammates' shoulders with the league trophy in hand.

The Cats under-12's side will be hoping to replicate the seniors' success with a win in their grand final on Sunday.

Check Saturday's The Gympie Times for a full preview.