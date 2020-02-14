Menu
WATCH: Coondoo Creek Bridge almost floods
News

WATCH: Flood waters threaten Coondoo Creek Bridge

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
14th Feb 2020 12:30 AM
VIDEO footage has captured just how close the Coondoo Creek Bridge on Tin Can Bay Rd came to flooding yesterday afternoon.

GYMPIE FLOOD WATCH: The near-flooding Coondoo Creek Bridge on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Traffic controllers were stationed either side of the bridge, which is the site of a $14.8 million upgrade, to direct vehicles across one lane at a time as rising water levels threatened to spill over the road.

GYMPIE FLOOD WATCH: The near-flooding Coondoo Creek Bridge on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
“The project involves constructing a raised 3-span concrete bridge structure over Coondoo Creek and new approaches. The new structure will be wider and built on a new and improved alignment to the west of the existing timber structure,” the Department of Transport and Main Roads website states of the upgrade.

“The new bridge will result in improved safety, flood immunity, community connectivity and reduced maintenance costs.”

GYMPIE FLOOD WATCH: The near-flooding Coondoo Creek Bridge on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Construction is slated to finish by the end of the year, per the website.

READ MORE: Flood waters slow just in time for Coast students

