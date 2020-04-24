WATCH: First steps in RSL’s multimillion-dollar facelift

The old ambulance superintendent’s residence on Nash St is demolished as part of Gympie RSL’s renovations.

WATCH: First steps in RSL renovation: The first steps are being taken in bringing the RSL's facelift to life.

THE long-awaited renovations of Gympie's RSL have started with a bang, a crash and a lot of dust.

The old brick ambulance superintendents' offices on Nash St have been torn down this morning as part of the club's multimillion-dollar facelift.

Wrecking crews made swift work of the building, which adjoins T he Gympie Times office, with heavy machinery turning the building into a wasteland of bricks, glass and timber.

The building will be replaced by carparking.

Impression of new look Gympie RSL.

Club CEO Steve Lancaster said the work will be carried out over a 36-week stretch.

Once finished, ti will make a world of difference for patrons.

"Members and guests will be able to enjoy brand-new restaurant, cafe, bar, foyer and gaming facilities," Mr Lancaster said.

"These will all be conveniently located on our new upper level, with direct access through a new foyer from our main car park.

"We'll be finalising the menus for our new food offers in the coming months, but our focus will be on providing a range of high quality, traditional club favourites."

Design of stage 1 of the Gympie RSL's planned upgrades.

The main dining area will cater for up to 120 diners.

A new family corner and a combination of indoor and outdoor tables are also on the cards. The new upper level will include a central bar, lounge area, deck and new gaming lounge with 92 of the latest gaming machines.

Downstairs, the existing restaurant, lounge and bar areas will be transformed into meeting rooms and function spaces, each with their own dedicated bar.

The Sports Bar will be extended to include a new lounge and seating area, gaming machines and deck.

Concept of the Gympie RSL club

And it was a good chance to make the best of a bad situation.

"Despite the difficult time for the club during the COVID-19 closure period, it provides us with an ideal opportunity to get into the early construction phase without impacting our customers," Mr Lancaster said.

"We've been working with our builder Rubicon Design and Construct to realign the building program and make the most of this time early in the project.

"It's a great opportunity for us to get some of the demolition work and changes to our downstairs foyer completed, without impacting customers."