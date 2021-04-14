Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cricket

WATCH: Final day of under 16 state championships

Tom Threadingham
14th Apr 2021 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland's best under 16 cricketers will look to finish strong when they run out for the third and final day of the livestreamed state championships on the Coast.

News Corp will be streaming from Field 1 only, with a 50-over clash between Embers and Flares to be broadcast from 9am.

Replays: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

Replay: Day 1 state cricket titles - Sparks vs Embers

TOP FIVE: Big hitting teens shine at state championships

Meanwhile, Sparks and Flash will face off on Field 2 (not livestreamed).

Embers head into their livestreamed clash after a gritty Twenty20 victory over Flash on Tuesday.

While they only posted 87 runs, a strong bowling effort saw them take the win by eight runs.

Flares have one win to their name, winning over Flash on Monday but losing to Sparks on Tuesday.

THE SCHEDULE

Wednesday

9am EMBERS v FLARES (Caloundra Field 1)

9am: SPARKS v FLASH (Caloundra Field 2). Not livestreamed

caloundra cricket club cricket livestream queensland cricket state cricket championships sunshine coast cricket association
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Controversial project lands Gympie Council in court

        Premium Content Controversial project lands Gympie Council in court

        News More than 30 Mary Valley residents have appealed the council’s decision to approve a major development in the region

        Unlicensed driver smokes joint before crossing border

        Premium Content Unlicensed driver smokes joint before crossing border

        News A 40-year-old father has appeared in Gympie court

        DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Premium Content DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Gympie to host only Qld leg of national competition

        Premium Content Gympie to host only Qld leg of national competition

        Opinion OPINION: Mayor Glen Hartwig says there’s plenty of reasons to make sure your in...