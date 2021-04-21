WATCH: Evil doctor role-play and Mackay’s hidden gems

A Finnish mum is creating a European portal to Mackay straight from her Mount Pleasant home through her ASMR YouTube channel.

The channel features episodes dedicated to Gems of Mackay in which Taija Marjamäki showcases the region to her Australian and Finnish followers.

Finnish mum Taija Marjamäki is creating a European portal to Mackay through her ASMR YouTube channel straight from her home in Mount Pleasant. Picture: Lillian Watkins

But Mrs Marjamäki said her most popular videos were ASMR style role-play in which she characterises herself as a disparaging and brash doctor dismissing the claims of her patients.

"ASMR is autonomous sensory meridian response, it's like a tingling meditating sensation that people listen to to relax and calm down," she said.

Mrs Marjamäki said her ASMR style predominantly involved whispering and small movements such as tapping.

"I think of myself as a busy lady, I used to meditate before I found ASMR videos," she said.

She initially began incorporating the role-play element of her videos because she found them very relaxing herself.

"You can pretend to be makeup artist and you pretend to do makeup for the other person and say things like 'Ohh this colour suits you so well, let's put some blush on', and it is very calming," Mrs Marjamäki said.

"I play a doctor that is really evil and rude and people love it.

"I even have the stethoscope."

The other component of Mrs Marjamäki's channel is her exploration of Mackay.

The family moved to the region in October 2019 for her husband's work.

Mrs Marjamäki said while she had some Australian viewers, the majority were watching from her home country.

"I get a lot of questions about Australia," she said.

"My audience wants to see more of the nature here, more of the city."

She said they were particularly curious about the people and culture.

"Because there is quite a lot of difference between Australians and Finnish people."

One thing Mrs Marjamäki said stood out was Australians "love of gardening".

"Australians do a lot of lawn mowing," she said.

"Sometimes when I need to record my voice I will need to hide in the closet for quiet."

To see more of Mrs Marjamäki's videos, click here.