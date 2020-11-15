WATCH: Dramatic arrest of murder suspect at Mackay Harbour

POLICE have arrested a man wanted over a Maryborough murder at the Mackay Harbour today.

The dramatic event unfolded just before 3pm after Mackay police spotted Maryborough's Daniel Baumgart, 38, in the Mackay area.

Maryborough's Daniel Baumgart, 36, has been arrested in Mackay over the alleged murder of Michael Hartley near Gympie. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Mr Baumgart is a suspect in the alleged murder of 43-year-old Crestmead man Michael Hartley.

Mr Hartley was found dead down an embankment at Ross Creek, east of Gympie, after allegedly being assaulted at a home in John Street, Maryborough on November 1.

Michael Hartley was found deceased in a ditch on a Gympie property on November 1.

Hartley, who was released from prison on parole a fortnight ago had been living with his sister Sandy Hartley and her young family in Logan for the past two weeks.

Police arrest a man at Mackay Harbour who is wanted over a Maryborough murder. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Five police crews swarmed Mackay Harbour near the boat ramp this afternoon where Mr Baumgart was found.

He was handcuffed and taken to the Mackay watch-house where he remains in custody this evening.

Police at the scene of the arrest in Mackay Harbour this afternoon. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Police had issued a warrant for his arrest, saying Mr Baumgart was considered dangerous and warned the public against approaching him.

Police say 38-year-old Daniel Baumgart has been arrested but not been charged over the death of a 43-year-old Crestmead man at Ross Creek on Sunday.

No charges have been laid at this stage.

Anyone with information about the Maryborough altercation is urged to come forward and phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.