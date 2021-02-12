WATCH: Dramatic arrest as cops smash into stolen school bus

"GET out of the f--king bus."

Shocking footage obtained by the Townsville Bulletin shows police rolling up on a stolen 60-seater school bus in the drive-thru of a KFC in Annandale, before an officer draws his baton and attempts to smash his way through the front windscreen.

After swinging the baton for minutes, another officer smashes the driver side window of the bus and climbs in, arresting the driver.

Bradley Paul McNamara yesterday pleaded guilty to eight charges including two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of enter premises with intent, after he stole the bus from Giru on December 11, 2019.

The bodycam footage also shows an officer's foot run over, when the bus tried to exit the drive-thru queue.

The five minute long ordeal ends with McNamara laying face down on the steps of the bus, as another officer points his taser through the smashed hole of the front windscreen.

On Thursday the Townsville District Court heard McNamara was driving under the influence of amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Police identified McNamara driving the stolen bus at a service station at 8.10pm and was trailed by officers.

During the police chase McNamara ran two red lights, swerved across the road and took out highway roadside bollards.

Crown prosecutor Aaron Dunkerton said McNamara parked the bus in the KFC drive thru after a tyre deflation device was deployed.

Bradley Paul McNamara was sentenced to four years' jail for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle under a circumstance of aggravation.

"A police vehicle parked in front of him and the defendant was told to get out however he continued moving the bus forwards and drove into a police van damaging it," he said.

"Officer Southgate had cause to smash the window to enter the bus on the drivers side and the defendant continued to let the bus drive forward and he drove over his foot."

The court heard McNamara was disqualified from holding a driver's licence at the time of the escapade.

Defence barrister Wayne Pennell said his client had struggled with an ice addiction since he was 19-years-old and accidentally run over the police officer's foot.

"The video speaks for itself. It is a bus moving at a really, really low speed and the wheel was turned slightly to the right as it was moving around and the officer's foot has gone under the wheel," he said.

"It was not a deliberate act by my client."

Judge John Coker told McNamara his driving was an "inherent risk to the community".

"It placed members of the public at risk and it whilst it might not be the case that there was high speed involved, I am still certainly concerned it was a 60 seater bus," he said.

"The damage and injury that could have been caused even by slow speed by that vehicle is a very serious and concerning aspect of this matter."

After declaring the 428 days spent in pre-sentence custody as time served, Judge Coker sentenced McNamara to four years' jail with an immediate parole eligibility date.

