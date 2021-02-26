WATCH: Dramatic aerial footage of train derailment

NSW Fire and Rescue have released dramatic footage showing the extent of yesterday's train derailment in Nana Glen.

The goods train derailed at around 1.45 am on Thursday morning, with a number of containers jackknifing and coming to rest in a nearby paddock belonging to Hill Top Farm Riding Centre.

The three locomotives pulling the carriages also derailed, though the drivers were unharmed.

The derailed train at the Hilltop Farm equestrian centre off Morrows Road in Nana Glen. Property owner Michelle Morrow was relieved the driver of the train and her horses were all unharmed.

The EPA is currently assessing the impact of an estimated 8000 litres of diesel which leaked out of one of the trains, though five containers carrying dangerous goods were still intact.

It was a busy day for emergency services all round yesterday as the State Emergency Service was tasked to carry out multiple 'life saving rescues' as flash flooding caused havoc across the region.

The flooding also hampered efforts to get out to scene of the derailment and assess the damage, with FRNSW unsure of how long the clean up will take given the challenging conditions in accessing the scene.