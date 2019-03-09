Menu
Premiers Colts - Gary McClintock, Brandon Sauer, Matt Tramacchi, Shane Schmmidt, Dean Chandler, Anthony Smerdon and Dean Walker. Front: Zali Hughes, Chris Hughes, Alex Hughes, Sam Lang, Guy Preston, Andrew Mallet and Jye Robinson.
WATCH: Double celebration for Colts in cricket grand final

Rebecca Singh
9th Mar 2019 9:46 PM
CRICKET: It was a fairytale finish for the for the Gympie Colts with a double victory in the A-grade and B-grade grand finals yesterday.

A strong line-up of bowlers it came as now surprise when Colts won the toss and send Murgon in to bat.

After 40 overs Murgon were 9/123 and Colts chased that down to win with three wickets in hand and about six overs to spare.

The Colts needed to strong chase and it was Sam Lang's quick 28 runs which allowed the side to have a chance at running down that total.

Lang was similar to Mitchell Starc's 20 odd runs against Pakistan at the Boxing Day test, where he was not in for a long time but had the total ticking over.

Colts were about 79 runs with five wickets remaining and then Lang came on but his time at the crease might have been short lived.

"I am not one to waste any time. I play a lot of T20 all year round down in Brissy and Smerdon (Anthony) said to me to "just go out and play your game”, Lang said.

"It almost got me in trouble the first ball I was dropped. I had to make up for it and make them pay for it.

"I got a bit lucky there on that ball but once they went just play your game, it went better.”

A strong batting line-up from the South Burnett could have produced a massive total but the Colts bowling line-up were prepared and took danger man Jason Webber for 12.

Coming in the middle order another Murgon danger man Ashley 'Lizard' Sipple but Colts spinner Andrew Mallet took him cheaply for 19.

"I have only played them twice this year because I missed the first two games against them and they have two bats (Webber and sipple) up the top there that dominate every game,” Lang said.

Premiers the B-grade winning in Colts.
"We got them (Webber and Sipple) cheaply in one game and then we actually ended up losing that game because the rest of their line-up did end up getting over 200.

"They don't always rely on them but when those two get off to a good start it generally means their in a bit of trouble.”

Opening bowler Chris Hughes and Lang both took three wickets and paceman Dean Chandler took two.

It is a success story for Colts, who at the start of this season were thinking they might not have enough players.

"It was worrying at the start, we thought we might not have a team,” Colts president and B-grade captain Lionel Lee said.

"But we did not want to forfeit and we had enough to field two.”

