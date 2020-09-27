Menu
Basketball

WATCH LIVE: Gold Coast Breakers vs SC Phoenix Teal

by Matthew McInerney and Brayden Heslehurst
27th Sep 2020 7:24 AM
The final day of the Basketball Queensland under-14 Boys' State Championships has arrived.

The best under-14 male basketballers in the state have been in action Early Settler Stadium and today will be the day the champion association is crowned.

It's a battle between two South East Queensland heavyweights, as Brisbane Capitals face Gold Coast Waves in the gold medal game.

The home town side, Cairns Marlins, will feature in the bronze medal game against Southern Districts Spartans.

This site  is showing every game on Court 1 live - 28 games in total - from the first pool fixtures to the gold medal match on Sunday.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SUNDAY

8am: Gold Coast Breakers vs SC Phoenix Teal,(Division 2, semi-final 1)

9.30am: Southern Districts Trojans Black vs Southern Districts Titans (Division 2, playoff 5 v 6)

11am: Northside Wizards 1 vs SWM Pirates Gold (Division 1, playoff 5 v 6)

12.30pm: Cairns Marlins vs Southern Districts Spartans (Division 1, bronze medal game)

2.15pm: Gold Coast Waves vs Brisbane Capitals Gold (Division 1, gold medal game)

basketball livestreams

