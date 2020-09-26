WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of Basketball Qld U14 Boys State Champs

We have arrived at the pointy end of the draw at the Basketball Queensland under-14 Boys' State Championships.

Early Settler Stadium, the home of the Cairns Marlins, is hosting the tournament, which finishes on Sunday.

The Cairns Post is showing every game on Court 1 live - 28 games in total - from the first pool fixtures to the gold medal match on Sunday.

Sean O’Reilly from Cairns Marlins tries to get past Gabriel Canto and Dylan Brown from the Townsville Heat. Picture: Romy Bullerjahn

More than 20 teams will be featured in the first three days of the live stream.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

Saturday

8am: Cairns Stingers v Southern Districts Trojans Black - Division 2

9.30am: Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteors - Division 1

11am: SWM Pirates Gold v Cairns Marlins - Division 1

12.30pm: Emerald Chargers v SC Phoenix Orange - Division 3

2pm: North Gold Coast Seahawks Teal v Cairns Stingers - Division 2

3.30pm: Division 1, semi-final 1

5pm: Division 1, semi-final 2

SUNDAY

8am: Division 2, semi-final 1

9.30am: Division 2, playoff 5 v 6

11am: Division 1, playoff 5 v 6

12.30pm: Division 1, bronze medal game

2.15pm: Division 1, gold medal game

Finals draw is dependent on results and will be confirmed after the last group games on Saturday.

Originally published as Watch Day 3 of the Basketball Qld U14 Boys State Champs