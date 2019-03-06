Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Eyewitnesses look on in horror as a fire engulfs a North Ipswich home.
Breaking

WATCH: Teenage boy rescues man from burning house

Navarone Farrell
by
6th Mar 2019 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM

A BLAZE engulfed a North Ipswich home last night, endangering neighbours and causing a power outage.

QFES Media said four crews attended the fire at 69 Pine Mountain Rd. When they arrived at 10:15pm the house was fully engulfed in flame.

According to initial eyewitness accounts a delivery van pulled into the driveway, stopped and sounded its horn to warn neighbours.

A young boy then jumped out of the van, ran inside and dragged a man from the burning building.

Pine Mountain Rd was cordoned off and power was out for some time until Energex crews switched it back on.

QFES media said the blaze was extinguished by 11.15pm and they left the scene with Queensland Police Service around 12.20am.

Neighbours said they were concerned about the blaze leaping to their home and said the house is now a wreck.

More to come...

editors picks fire north ipswich qfes queensland police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Doctors call for drastic action as dental decay soars

    premium_icon Doctors call for drastic action as dental decay soars

    Health DENTAL decay has hit extreme levels, prompting doctors to urge the State Government to force all councils to put fluoride in their water supplies.

    • 6th Mar 2019 7:58 AM
    Woodchipper 'murder' info 'lost in mail'

    premium_icon Woodchipper 'murder' info 'lost in mail'

    News Magistrate blasts delays in a case before courts since last May

    Blood on scene at Tin Can Bay dolphin feeding cafe robbery

    premium_icon Blood on scene at Tin Can Bay dolphin feeding cafe robbery

    News Thieves smash into cafe and flee with money and cake

    Tin Can Bay hangout sold but 'full steam ahead' for cafe

    premium_icon Tin Can Bay hangout sold but 'full steam ahead' for cafe

    News The land went under the hammer for more than $700K.