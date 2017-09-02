WATCH: Cyclist rescued after being stranded overnight

Scenes from the helicopter rescue west of Gympie this morning.

A TRAIL bike rider spent a very uncomfortable night under the stars after fracturing his leg last night.

The 47-year-old had been riding in the Wrattens National Park, west of Gympie, where he had also set up a camp.

After setting up his camp however, he attempted to move his bike - where upon it fell and fractured his leg.

Unable to leave because of the injury, but well-equipped for a night outdoors, the rider attempted to reassess his injury this morning.

Thankfully, he also had access to a personal emergency beacon which alerted the Australian Maritime Safety Authority in Canberra.

They subsequently alerted a RACQ LifeFlight chopper crew to the scene just before 7am this morning.

Scenes from the helicopter rescue west of Gympie this morning. Contributed

A paramedic was winched to the ground, where the patient was then treated for his injury.

"He had his personal locator beacon there with him which had sent co-ordinates, which was provided to us,” LifeFlight pilot Mike Thomas said.

"With the aid of our on-board beacon receiver that took us right over the top of the injured rider.

Mr Thomas also said the bright colouring of the tent made locating the rider even easier.

Local police also arrived on the scene and transported the man to a nearby paddock where the chopper was waiting for him.

He was then airlifted to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition.