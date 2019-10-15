WATCH: Crows v possum in loud Gympie neighbourhood dispute: GYMPIE Cage Bird Club president Geoff Stolberg couldn’t believe his luck when he witnessed a loud and lengthy dispute between a pair of nesting crows and a sleepy possum in his backyard in town yesterday morning.

Crows v possum in Gympie October 15, 2019

"The attached photos captured a housing dispute in our backyard this morning,” Mr Stolberg said. "The pair of crows obviously regarded the palm as nesting material/nest site and the ring tail possum was just looking for a place to sleep.

"The disagreement lasted for a good half hour and unfortunately, I don't know the final outcome as all went quiet as I was processing the photos/videos... "