Crows v possum in Gympie October 15, 2019
WATCH: Crows v possum in loud Gympie neighbourhood dispute

Shelley Strachan
by
15th Oct 2019 11:46 AM
GYMPIE Cage Bird Club president Geoff Stolberg couldn't believe his luck when he witnessed a loud and lengthy dispute between a pair of nesting crows and a sleepy possum in his backyard in town yesterday morning.

"The attached photos captured a housing dispute in our backyard this morning,” Mr Stolberg said. "The pair of crows obviously regarded the palm as nesting material/nest site and the ring tail possum was just looking for a place to sleep.

"The disagreement lasted for a good half hour and unfortunately, I don't know the final outcome as all went quiet as I was processing the photos/videos... "

