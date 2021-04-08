Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Police play firefighters to save house
News

Watch: Cops hose down situation, save mother and child

by Maddy Morwood
8th Apr 2021 1:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police officers are being hailed as heroes after jumping to the aid of an unsuspecting mother and child at a house fire in far north Queensland.

The officers were conducting proactive enforcement in East Innisfail on Saturday afternoon when they noticed heavy smoke from a Phyllis Street address.

Incredible footage shared by Queensland Police show the two police men approaching a large shed heavily engulfed in flames sitting in proximity behind a house.

The video shows the two officers yelling out to alert anyone inside the house, which was dangerously close to also catching alight.

Senior Constable Ogilvie and Constable Rohder rescued a mother and a child who were inside their home and unaware of the danger unfolding outside.

They used a garden hose to douse the fire while they waited for emergency services.

Queensland police said the pair possibly saved not only both houses, but also two lives.

"They have the potential to be poached into a new career after their quick action," a spokesman said.

Originally published as Watch: Cops hose down situation, save mother and child

More Stories

editors picks fire heroism police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Coast mum lost 22kg after simple change

        Premium Content How Coast mum lost 22kg after simple change

        Lifestyle Schoolteacher Carly Reily has lost 22kg in less than a year, revealing her “moment of truth” was when a student asked her if she was having another baby.

        O’Brien defends controversial practice amid funding scrutiny

        Premium Content O’Brien defends controversial practice amid funding scrutiny

        News Wide Bay MP fires back at criticism of ministerial intervention

        Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Premium Content Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Education Spike in serious misconduct claims against teachers during pandemic

        Four lanes or two? Big question remains for Tiaro bypass

        Premium Content Four lanes or two? Big question remains for Tiaro bypass

        Community Town has accepted bypass but remains divided over whether it should be two lanes or...