WATCH: Coffee house gets jazzy touch

Kitty Kats jazz at Wishlist Coffee House

COFFEE was served with a spoonful of jazz at the Gympie Hospital this week when The Kitty Kats dropped by.

Guests at the Wishlist kiosk were able to meet and greet the musical trio, who will be performing at the Wine and Jazz Festival next month.

While promoting the event, some guests also got a taste of what the Kats have in store for audiences at the festival - and you can get a glimpse yourself in the video right here..

Raising money to help enhance treatment options for stroke patients in the Gympie and Cooloola region, the festival will be held on August 5 at Gunabul Homestead. Tickets can be purchased at wishlist.org.au