Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

WATCH: Close call for hoons in shocking dashcam vid

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
4th Sep 2020 6:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Shocking vision has emerged of suspected stolen cars speeding along a major road and nearly wiping out a parked car.

Dashcam footage posted to social media by a motorist shows two cars, a white SUV and a grey vehicle, driving dangerously along Riverway Dr about 5.20am on Friday morning.

The motorist was taking a friend to the airport when the cars came up behind him.

The footage, captured by Peter Parkinson, shows the white vehicle cross onto the wrong side of the road and drive outbound along the incoming lanes.

A speeding car (right) overtakes another vehicle along Riverway Dr.
A speeding car (right) overtakes another vehicle along Riverway Dr.

The second car overtakes Mr Parkinson on the left side of his car, driving into a bike lane and almost hitting a vehicle parked by the side of the road.

There have been more than 10 cars stolen from around the region in the last week.

Two stolen cars were recovered at Heatley Park on Thursday after police were called to a group doing burnouts and destroying property.

About 30m of fencing was knocked over the by the stolen cars.
About 30m of fencing was knocked over the by the stolen cars.

The group caused about $5000 in damages to fencing and the parklands.

Police are still looking for those involved.

Originally published as WATCH: Close call for hoons in shocking dashcam vid

Turf was ripped up at the parklands.
Turf was ripped up at the parklands.

More Stories

Show More
crime dangerous driving dashcam editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Two people taken to hospital from Gympie fire

        Premium Content BREAKING: Two people taken to hospital from Gympie fire

        News Mutliple fire crews are still battling the blaze at Fisherman’s Pocket which started about midday

        Sickening details emerge at the inquest into brutal death

        Premium Content Sickening details emerge at the inquest into brutal death

        News The Gympie inquest into the brutal death of Kirra McLoughlin has heard some...

        Unique location of Gympie business blocks development plans

        Premium Content Unique location of Gympie business blocks development plans

        News Developers want to give accommodation business a facelift, but its unique location...

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites