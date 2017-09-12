31°
WATCH: Close call for Clayton's towie

THIS Clayton's Towing driver had a very close call with an oncoming car on the wrong side of the road last week at Nambour. 

Luckily the driver coming the other way slowed down and gave the tow-truck driver enough room to move.

Gympie Times
Neighbours Aid coming to Gympie

FOLK who love a bargain, seasoned op shoppers and people who need good quality secondhand goods should all be getting excited about a new op shop.

Gympie businesses set to glitter

RECOGNISING THE BEST: Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Ben Riches (right) with last year's Trainees of the Year, Jarrod Clouston and Louise Lovell, from Heaven Leigh Cupcakes.

Unprecedented number of entries in Gympie Chamber awards

Club in shock after sudden passing of Gympie sporting legend

Brent Forsyth (with ball) in action for the Cats in 2015

Aussie rules club in mourning

Meningococcal vaccination to save newborn lives

Newborns will soon be able to get the Meningococcal vaccination. Previously, parents had to wait until children were 12.

Newborns will be able to get a lifesaving meningococcal jab

