Thief stealing from Gympie RSPCA Op Shop
Crime

WATCH: Callous crook robs big-hearted Gympie charity

scott kovacevic
by
19th Aug 2019 3:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF at Gympie's RSPCA Op Shop have been left shocked by a midnight break-in in which more than $1000 of jewellery and collectibles was swiped.

The thief busted into the store about 1am Friday morning by jimmying a front sliding door open.

He spent the next nine minutes swiping costume jewellery, broaches, earrings, and a pair of binoculars from the front counter before heading into the office.

Thief stealing from Gympie RSPCA Op Shop
He lit the room by moving the computer's mouse, waking the screen, and then rifled through the office grabbing a marquezine brooch, another pair of binoculars and watches before leaving.

Shop manager Sandra Binnie slammed the break-in as a "low act”.

"Our good customers can't believe anyone would be that low and break into a charity,” she said.

Thief stealing from Gympie RSPCA Op Shop
"There was no cash taken.”

She said she believes the thief may be the same person who tried to break into the store through the back door a few months ago.

Police are investigating, and said the suspect is a Caucasian male about 175cm tall.

Gympie Times

