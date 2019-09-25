Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Eastern Brown Snake Squares Up to Snake Catcher After Relocation
Environment

WATCH: Brown snake goes for snake catcher after relocation

Tobi Loftus
by
25th Sep 2019 8:27 AM | Updated: 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VIDEO shared to social media showed the moment an eastern brown snake squared up to a snake catcher after it was relocated from a Toowoomba region location.

A+ Reptile Relocations Toowoomba's Alex Reynolds shared the video of the snake which was caught near Cotswold Hills to his Facebook page.

It has since been shared more than 10,000 times.

"We just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported this video and shared this video around to others," Mr Reynolds wrote.

"We just want to get the word out that people don't need to kill snakes and can just leave them be and they will do their own thing so long as they aren't disturbed. 

"We want the younger generation to learn they don't need shovels."

A+ Reptile Relocations Toowoomba is one of a number of snake catchers operating in the Toowoomba region. 

More Stories

a+ reptile relocations toowoomba editors picks snake catchers toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Truckie's reach for water bottle blamed for horror crash

    premium_icon Truckie's reach for water bottle blamed for horror crash

    News All it took was a split-second lapse for a farmer and truck driver to cause a serious accident that left a woman in a wheelchair.

    Man's Gympie Muster soured after cops find his coke stash

    premium_icon Man's Gympie Muster soured after cops find his coke stash

    News Lost wallet handed in to police uncovered bag of 'white powder'.

    Controversial water mining plan on Gympie Council's agenda

    premium_icon Controversial water mining plan on Gympie Council's agenda

    News Mary Valley development one of 11 items on meeting agenda.

    REAVEALED: Most common reasons people go to Gympie Emergency

    premium_icon REAVEALED: Most common reasons people go to Gympie Emergency

    Offbeat Region's 10 most common diagnoses unveiled.