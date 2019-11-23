WATCH: Breathtaking video captures Gympie’s final big race of 2019

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

A “BRILLIANT” crowd of about 1500 revellers turned out to farewell Gympie’s year of racing with a classy display at the RSLA Digger’s Cup Day on Saturday.

RSLA Diggers Cup Day 2019 – Shinnecock returns to the mounting yard after big win in feature race.

The feature Race 5 was run in memory of fallen Gympie soldier Corporal Ashley Birt, with his parents Don and Linda there to present the Cup to the connections of dominant winner Shinnecock.

Race 4, won by Pearl’s Lad and jockey Greg Hayes, was put on in memory of Dennis W Neal.

Carrying the top weight of 60.5kg made no difference to pre-race favourite, who kicked away as the seven-horse field rounded the final bend to take out the $12,000 headliner in dominant fashion.

Jockey Louise Dillon steered her mount past the finishing post with no rival in the frame, but Flinders Dragon, Prince of Flinders and Red Heavy eventually rounding out the top four.

Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill said Shinnecock’s win was a rare sight for the “impressive” crowd.

RSLA Diggers Cup Day 2019 – Casey Gough, Darren Gough, Louise Dillon, Linda and Donald Burke celebrate Shinnecock's win in the RSLA Diggers Cup.

“I haven’t seen a horse dominate a Gympie race like that in a long time,” Gill said.

Gympie RSL Sub-Branch president Martin Muller noted the importance of honouring “those who did not return”.

It also helped mark the Sub-Branch’s centenary year.

“We continue to honour Ashley Birt, and we’re fortunate enough to have his parents Don and Linda here today,” Muller said.

“The Sub-Branch is not just a bunch of old blokes drinking beer and playing poker machines. It’s about getting out there and being mates to mates, shoulder to shoulder always.

“We’ll be here for another 100 years looking after those who served their nation, and the community which we are very proud of.”