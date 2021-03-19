Menu
Boy casually pops a wheelie over flooding bridge
News

WATCH: Boy casually pops wheelie over flooding bridge

TIM JARRETT
19th Mar 2021 4:30 PM
A woman has captured the moment a boy casually popped a wheelie while crossing a flooded bridge, moments before it disappeared under water.

The video was taken by local resident Tara Lynch as Lavenders Bridge in Bellingen was closed to traffic.

The young boy was able to ride up on an elevated footpath, where he put on a show for the watching public.

Lavenders Bridge has now completely disappeared under water and will often do so during flood events, sometimes cutting the town in half for days.

Meanwhile, the entire town of Dorrigo has been cut off via its eastern approach after heavy rains caused a significant land-slip on Waterfall Way between Summervilles Road and Horseshoe Road, Thora.

Diversions are in place via the Gwydir Highway

